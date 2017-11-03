Jets Throw Impromptu Dance Party On Field While Beating Bills In Week 9

The New York Jets have changed their tune on the hot-button issue of NFL dancing.

The Jets defense danced up a storm on the MetLife Stadium turf Thursday night during the fourth quarter of their Week 9 win over the Buffalo Bills. As the Bills huddled in an effort to find a way back into the game, New York used a late timeout to morph into a singular dance machine, presumably to the crowd’s delight.

The Jets shared video of their party on Instagram.

When the whole squad’s lit… A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Having built a 34-7 lead with just under seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, we’d normally excuse the Jets for letting down their collective hair during a break in the game. But we can’t help but highlight the fact the Jets criticized Marshawn Lynch for dancing on the sidelines during their Week 2 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Apparently norms can change in just seven short weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images