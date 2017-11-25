Jim Harbaugh Addresses Rumors Of Lifetime Contract With Michigan

Jim Harbaugh is a Michigan man through and through, but there’s no guarantee that he’ll be in Ann Arbor until his coaching days are over.
Leading up to the Wolverines’ matchup with Ohio State on Saturday, former Notre Dame quarterback and current FOX Sports analyst Brady Quinn revealed that he was informed of Michigan’s intent to offer its current head coach a lifetime contract.
While this rumor seemed rather ambitious from the get-go, Harbaugh himself put the kibosh on it following his team’s 31-20 rivalry game loss, and he channeled President Donald Trump in doing so.
Harbaugh has excelled at both the college football and NFL level, so it’s hard to imagine he’ll ever be short of opportunities. But for now, he seems pretty content coaching his alma mater.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images
