Jimmy Butler Reveals Ultimatum He Gave Bulls Before Trade To T-Wolves

The Chicago Bulls and Jimmy Butler weren’t a match made in heaven, to say the least.

Butler turned himself into one of the NBA’s best two-way players during his time with the Bulls, but for whatever reason, Chicago was hesitant to build a team around the star forward.

The Bulls eventually decided to move on from Butler in the offseason, shipping him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a draft-day trade. It doesn’t appear Butler was hell-bent on leaving the Windy City, but there was one change he wanted to be made in order to stick around.

“I probably did a lot of things that they didn’t like — like maybe the way I would talk to my peers or coaches,” Butler told ESPN’s Sam Alipour. “People don’t work as hard as I do. They don’t expect the same things out of the game that I do. And I said from the beginning it was either gonna be me or the Fred Hoiberg route. And rightfully so, they took Fred. Good for them.”

Butler now finds himself in a great situation, as the Timberwolves are a team on the rise with two of the league’s brightest young players in Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Minnesota will have its work cut out for it in a tough Western Conference, but there’s one game this season in particular Butler can’t wait for: his return to Chicago.

“…I got that game marked on my calendar. Feb. 9, baby — I’m back. Oh, man, they better hope I go 0-for-30, ’cause every basket I score, I’m looking over at the bench and I got something to say. But I’m so happy to be here. Sometimes you just gotta appreciate it, man.”

It appears Butler isn’t forgiving nor forgetting in this case.

