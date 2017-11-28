Jimmy Garoppolo To Make First 49ers Start In Week 13 Game Vs. Bears

It’s Jimmy Garoppolo time in San Francisco.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Tuesday night that the fourth-year quarterback will make his first start with the team Sunday in Chicago against the Bears.

More QB news: #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Jimmy Garoppolo will start Sunday vs the #Bears. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2017

San Francisco acquired Garoppolo in a trade with the New England Patriots on Oct. 30. Garoppolo made his first appearance with the 49ers in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks after starter C.J. Beathard went down with a lower-body injury. He completed both of his pass attempts for 18 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Garoppolo will be the 49ers’ third starting quarterback this season. Brian Hoyer started the first six games of the season under center before giving way to Beathard in Week 7. Shanahan revealed Monday that Beathard is “pretty banged up” after his injury against the Seahawks, which likely played a role in the team’s decision to start Garoppolo against the Bears.

Sunday also will be a bit of a homecoming for Garoppolo. The 24-year-old grew up 25 miles outside of Chicago in Arlington Heights, Ill. and played collegiately at Eastern Illinois University.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images