Joe Kelly Thoroughly Details How His ‘Win, Dance, Repeat’ Cameo Came About

One of the most memorable renditions of “Win, Dance, Repeat” in 2017 involved not just a Boston Red Sox outfielder, but also a pitcher.

Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly made a cameo following a win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 27. After watching teammate Rajai Davis put a horrible showing together the first time he did his respective dance, Kelly pulled him aside and said he would help him improve it. That conversation ultimately led to a basketball-themed celebration, with Davis crossing up the pitcher.

On MLB Network Radio Tuesday, Kelly described the whole ordeal from start to finish.

“(Davis) was so excited, it was like he was waiting the whole time,” Kelly said. “So the game ended, they hustle, they started running fast and I was like ‘oh crap’ because I hadn’t stretched or nothing, it was a blowout game. The other outfielders were looking like ‘wait what’s Raj doing, why is he pausing?’ Then they saw me pop in there, so Raj pretended like he was a basketball player … and I just pretended like I tripped.

“Mookie and all the other guys we’re like ‘oh we’re going to bring props into this now?'”

Here’s the whole interview:

Certainly a good amount of effort for a seconds-long celebration, but it was a memorable one.

