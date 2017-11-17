Joel Embiid Actually Has More Points At Staples Center Than Lonzo Ball

If you really want to be “Showtime,” then you have to light it up at the Staples Center.

And, well, let’s just say Lonzo Ball has underwhelmed in this regard.

The Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard has garnered immense criticism thus far, as his eyesore of a jump shot and tentative nature have people talking bust. And his performance at Staples Center has been particularly disappointing, as he hasn’t even accumulated as many points in the arena this season as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. Check out this crazy stat:

@975Mornings Embiid has scored 78 pts at the Staples Center this year. Lonzo Ball has scored 52 pts at the Staples Center this year. — Bill (@W_AnthonyIV) November 16, 2017

Woof.

Now, in Ball’s defense, Embiid’s numbers at Staples Center are the product of two monster performances. “The Process” dropped 32 points in a 109-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, and he followed it up with a 46-point emasculation of the Lakers on Wednesday in a 115-109 Sixers victory.

Still, that’s two games at Staples Center for Embiid compared to eight for Ball. Not a good look for the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

But hey, this is the second coming of LeBron James we’re talking about, so he’ll probably turn things around.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images