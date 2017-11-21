Joel Embiid Caps Off Vicious Block, Staredown With Quality Acting

In mere seconds, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid went from animal to menace to actor.

Embiid stuffs Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell and proceeds to stare him down while he lays on the ground. Mitchell, who is eight inches and 40 pounds lighter than Embiid, gets up and gives him a shove as he jogs to the other end. Embiid sells it, tumbling to the ground and drawing a technical foul.

All in about five seconds.

Here’s the sequence.

Joel Embiid's troll game is IMPECCABLE. pic.twitter.com/3AFYRSzYdb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 21, 2017

Arguably the most comical part of the sequence is the transition from Embiid going to the ground to immediately snapping back up to taunt Mitchell for drawing the technical.

Maybe the “process” he’s been trusting for so long was the pursuit for an Academy Award?

Thumbnail Photo Via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images