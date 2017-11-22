Joel Embiid Has Great Reason For Not Being Afraid Of Retaliating Players

Joel Embiid is going to have fun when he’s on the basketball court.

Not only is the Philadelphia 76ers big man one of the brightest young NBA talents, he also boasts one of the most entertaining personalities in the league.

Embiid’s charisma was on full display Monday night when the 76ers took on the Utah Jazz. In a hilarious sequence, Embiid went from ferociously blocking Donovan Mitchell, to taunting the Jazz rookie and then drawing a technical foul on Mitchell after flopping when then forward shoved him out of frustration.

“The Process” clearly wasn’t fazed at all by Mitchell’s retaliation, and he won’t be afraid of any future confrontation either. During an appearance on “SportsCenter” on Tuesday, Embiid told ESPN hosts Jemele Hill and Michael Smith why he isn’t going to lose sleep over the thought of opposing players coming at him for his antics.

“I’m not worried about that,” Embiid said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “If those guys want to get their feelings hurt, they’re not strong mentally, that’s not my fault.

“When it comes down to it, and if we all got to square up, I’m 7’2″ and I’m a big dude, so I don’t think you want to try me. And I’m African, too.”

It’s hard to argue with Embiid’s self-promotion, as well as his outlook on the game.

“That’s the whole point of playing basketball—having fun,” he said. “Go out there, have fun, kick someone’s ass and play basketball.”

What’s not to like about this guy?

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images