Joel Embiid Jabs LaVar Ball After Destroying Lakers In Historic Night

His performance on the court was more than enough. But Joel Embiid took his demoralizing of the Los Angeles Lakers to another level Wednesday night.

“The Process” absolutely abused the Lakers at Staples Center, recording 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 115-109 win.

Simply put: L.A. had no answer for Embiid all night.

Viewer discretion is advised. pic.twitter.com/kaM06pweE4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 16, 2017

Four words: Joel Embiid can ball. 46 PTS / 15 REB / 7 AST / 7 BLK pic.twitter.com/bqGMmyPn6R — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 16, 2017

Embiid’s epic performance earned him a place in the history books, as he became the first player to tally at least 45 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks in a game since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74.

But he also did all this against Lonzo Ball’s squad. Lest we forget, Embiid is no fan of the Ball clan, especially Lonzo’s father, LaVar. So, the big man decided to cap off his evening with a nice social media shot at the father-son duo.

WHAT A NIGHT !!!!! #TheProcess A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

Yes, that’s Embiid getting a bucket over Lonzo, but notice the location tag on his post: “LaVar, Fars, Iran,” which undoubtedly is a shot at the elder Ball.

Embiid later clarified on Twitter he meant no disrespect toward Lonzo.

I like Lonzo’s game… no shots towards him #TrustIt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 16, 2017

Still, we’d have to think Ball can’t be happy after dropping just two points in Wednesday’s affair — which leads us to this incredible stat:

Lonzo Ball's points scored at Staples Center this year: 52

Joel Embiid's points scored at Staples Center this year: 78 — joe (@jphelan13) November 16, 2017

That’s right: Embiid has scored more points over two games in Ball’s home arena than the Lakers rookie has all season. Woof.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports