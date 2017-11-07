Jon Gruden Introduced World To ‘The Turkey Hole’ Pass On ‘Monday Night Football’

“Monday Night Football” was again a largely forgettable contest in Week 9, but at least Jon Gruden blessed us with our newest, perhaps most bizarre football term: the turkey hole.

The Detroit Lions breezed to a win over the Brett Hundley-led Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in a game that largely lacked in both entertainment and competition. So it was on Gruden and his “Monday Night Football” cohort Sean McDonough to come up with ways to keep viewers entertained … and they apparently settled on turkey hole.

After Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford squeezed a pass in between two Packers defenders down the sideline, Gruden recalled a conversation with Brad Johnson where the two talked about fitting passes into tight spaces. Gruden, he revealed Monday night, refers to those as “turkey hole” passes.

It was as weird as it sounds.

There was, however, one slight problem. Amid the conversation, Lions running back Ameer Abdullah fumbled on a carry up the middle, and the Packers recovered. The referees didn’t see the fumble at first, and apparently neither did ESPN as the turkey hole conversation continued. The Packers eventually challenged as ESPN finally started to let viewers in on the secret. The game then went to commercial and returned with the Packers in possession of the football, as the officials’ review ruling came during the TV break.

But at least we got a turkey hole talk.