Jose Altuve Pens Emotional Letter To J.J. Watt After Astros Win World Series

Houston Astros fans rejoiced after the franchise won its first World Series championship Nov. 1, but Jose Altuve felt that one special fan deserved a personal shout out for their support.

After Houston’s big win, the Astros second baseman sent a letter and a gift to one of the team’s biggest fans — Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

“From one H-Town brother to another, thanks for all you’ve done this year for the city we call home.

“Your support for all things Houston – from hurricane relief, to being our number one fan – has been nothing short of incredible.

“So I hope you’ll accept this fine whiskey gift I gave all my teammates following our championship win because to me, you’re absolutely part of the squad.”

Altuve made sure to note Watt’s contributions to Hurricane Harvey relief. The Texans star’s work was nothing short of incredible, as he raised more than $37 million in roughly two months.

Watt had more time to follow the Astros’ postseason run as a result of a season-ending leg injury sustained Oct. 8. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year didn’t let crutches stop him from throwing out the first pitch before Game 3 of the World Series, though.

By reading Altuve’s letter, one thing is perfectly clear: Houston athletes stick together.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images