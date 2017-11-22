JR Smith Believes It’s ‘Too Early’ To Be Focusing On Celtics’ Performance

The Boston Celtics don’t worry the Cleveland Cavaliers. Well, at least right now.

The Celtics’ 16-game winning streak is understandably turning some heads across the league, but the Cavs, often regarded to be their biggest test, aren’t concerned. Despite a slow start from Cleveland, they have turned things around and are starting to surge through the standings. And as they do so, the Celtics won’t be on their radar for another couple months.

Following the Cavs’ win over Detroit on Monday, swingman JR Smith was asked by Bleacher Report’s Vincent Goodwill if they were watching the Celtics in the standings.

“Nah,” Smith told Goodwill. “It’s too early. Too early. We don’t start paying attention until after All-Star break when you see teams spacing out (in the standings). You start getting your best shot after the All-Star break.”

At 10-7, the Cavs sit 5.5 games behind the Celtics for the top spot in the East. Of late they have turned into the team they are expected to be, winning their last five games and going 7-3 in their last 10.

Thumbnail Photo Via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images