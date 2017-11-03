Julian Edelman Explains What Jimmy Garoppolo Will Bring To 49ers After Trade

During an appearance Friday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman weighed in on the biggest Patriots-related story of the week: the trade of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers.

Edelman, who grew up in the Bay Area, was asked what 49ers fans can expect from the former Patriots backup.

“They’re getting a stud, man,” the wideout said. “He was a good little friend of mine. He could come out to L.A. (in the offseason), and I would punk him into throwing to me a bunch his first couple of years. Then he got a little too big for it. But he’s a hard-working guy. He’s a football guy. He’s going to make plays.”

Edelman said it was “unfortunate” to see Garoppolo go but acknowledged that trades are a part of life for NFL players.

“That’s the NFL,” he said. “There’s the relationship parts of it, and then there’s the business aspect of it, and sometimes they don’t always meet up. You make relationships in this league, but you see friends come and go all the time. It’ll be cool to have him in the Bay Area, though, so when I go back, I can talk him into throwing to me.”

Edelman currently is recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the preseason. Here’s his full “Good Morning Football” interview, which also touches on the Patriots’ season thus far and his new memoir, “Relentless,” which hit stores last week:

