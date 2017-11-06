Justin Verlander, Kate Upton Share Stunning Wedding Photo After Big Day

What a whirlwind week for one power couple.
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander married supermodel Kate Upton over the weekend, and they shared their special day with the whole world Monday via a couple of Instagram posts.
The wedding came just days after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, giving Houston its first championship in franchise history and Verlander the first title of his impressive major league career.
Two good-looking, famous rich people tying the knot. Isn’t it a beautiful thing?
Maybe their happiness will help some Astros fans get over Verlander missing the team’s victory parade Friday in Houston.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
