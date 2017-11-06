Justin Verlander, Kate Upton Share Stunning Wedding Photo After Big Day

What a whirlwind week for one power couple.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander married supermodel Kate Upton over the weekend, and they shared their special day with the whole world Monday via a couple of Instagram posts.

The wedding came just days after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, giving Houston its first championship in franchise history and Verlander the first title of his impressive major league career.

Happy wife happy life! What an amazing beginning to our journey together! @kateupton #justmarried A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:44am PST

I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️ (📸 @ktmerry ) A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:35am PST

Two good-looking, famous rich people tying the knot. Isn’t it a beautiful thing?

Maybe their happiness will help some Astros fans get over Verlander missing the team’s victory parade Friday in Houston.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images