Kobe Bryant Reveals What College Basketball Team He Would Have Played For

One of the most popular barstool sports topics is debating which college an NBA player who entered the league straight out of high school would have attended if he was forced to spend one year in college.

Kobe Bryant answered the question, as it pertains to him, Sunday on Twitter.

Bryant certainly would have helped a Duke Blue Devils squad that lost to No. 10 Providence in the second round of the 1997 NCAA Tournament.

While Bryant previously stated he would have attended North Carolina because of his love for Vince Carter, the Black Mamba cleared the air as to why he would have chosen Duke in a subsequent tweet.

Maybe but Coach Smith stopped recruiting me. He thought I would go pro and wished me luck. Coach K kept at it. https://t.co/xS6OD8SmEV — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) November 20, 2017

Bryant, of course, went on to an illustrious career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA titles and scoring the second most points in league history.

Still, it’s fun to imagine what it would have been like to watch Bryant play in a Duke-Carolina game, no matter which side he suited up for.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images