Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Knicks Star Rolls Ankle, Carried Off Court

Avert your eyes, New York Knicks fans.
During the first quarter of the Knicks’ matchup with the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, star forward Kristaps Porzingis suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury. Minutes into the game, Porzingis awkwardly landed on Justise Winslow’s foot after trying to contest the Heat forward’s shot.
Porzingis then needed assistance to make his way back to the Knicks’ locker room.
Luckily for New York, it appears to have dodged a bullet with the injury.
That sound you just heard was a collective sigh of relief from the entire Knicks fan base.
