Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Knicks Star Rolls Ankle, Carried Off Court

Avert your eyes, New York Knicks fans.

During the first quarter of the Knicks’ matchup with the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, star forward Kristaps Porzingis suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury. Minutes into the game, Porzingis awkwardly landed on Justise Winslow’s foot after trying to contest the Heat forward’s shot.

Oh man. Porzingis appears to have injured ankle 2 minutes into game and being helped off to locker room. Wow. He really rolled his ankle hard. pic.twitter.com/sHkfK5pws3 — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 30, 2017

Porzingis then needed assistance to make his way back to the Knicks’ locker room.

Kristaps Porzingis rolls his ankle pretty bad after a collision with Justise Winslow…. KP was helped off the court pic.twitter.com/BcD3I27FYq — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) November 30, 2017

Luckily for New York, it appears to have dodged a bullet with the injury.

Knicks says x rays to Porzingis are negative. He's available to return. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 30, 2017

That sound you just heard was a collective sigh of relief from the entire Knicks fan base.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images