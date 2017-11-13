Kyle Van Noy Defends Martellus Bennett After Ex-NFLer Rips Patriots Tight End

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were happy to see Martellus Bennett back on the field Sunday night. Others, not so much.

Shortly after Bennett tallied three catches for 38 yards in the Patriots’ blowout win over the Denver Broncos, former Green Bay Packers tight end Tom Crabtree took an overt shot at the veteran tight end and the team that signed him on Twitter.

If you ever thought a team/front office/coach gave a shit about a player’s character, see the Patriots letting the fraud @MartysaurusRex suit up and play tonight. Quit and lied in Green Bay days ago, now signed and playing in New England. — Tom Crabtree (@itsCrab) November 13, 2017

Crabtree was referencing Bennett’s bizarre journey from Green Bay to New England, which included a dispute over his shoulder injury and his lengthy rant against the Packers’ medical staff on Instagram.

Bennett certainly has opened himself up to criticism. He seemed resigned to season-ending shoulder surgery in Green Bay only to have the Packers cut him. The Patriots then claimed him off waivers, which apparently was enough for Bennett to change his mind and play through the injury that supposedly needed surgery. Some people accused Bennett of quitting on the Packers (especially after the injury to Aaron Rodgers).

His new teammates, however, appear to have his back. Shortly after Crabtree’s post, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy responded in defense of his tight end.

I don't know you and you don't know me, but don't be comin for my guy if you don't know him or the story. I'll pray for you tho… 🙏🏾 https://t.co/81ttxC1GDt — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) November 13, 2017

The New England locker room seemed pretty pumped to have Bennett back in the fold this week, so it’s not surprising the Patriots are rallying around him.

