Kyrie Irving Injury: Celtics Star Suffered Minor Facial Fracture Vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics pulled off a thrilling 90-87 comeback win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, but talk after the game centered around the health of Kyrie Irving.

The Celtics point guard exited the game in the first quarter after taking an elbow to the head from teammate Aron Baynes. Clearly dazed and bloodied, Irving quickly was ruled out for the remainder of the game, and was evaluated for a possible concussion.

While Irving appears to have dodged a concussion, the Celtics reported Saturday night that the star guard suffered a minor facial fracture and is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kyrie Irving suffered a minor facial fracture last night. He is currently listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 11, 2017

Here’s the play in which Irving sustained the injury:

Kyrie Irving down and bleeding on the court after taking a shot to the face from teammate Aron Baynes. pic.twitter.com/ygNvS1AY6V — Taylor C. Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 11, 2017

And here’s Irving as he left the court:

Kyrie leaves the game with a bloody nose after Baynes accidentally catches him with an elbow… Celtics Rewind presented by @NissanUSA. pic.twitter.com/G1TG8KJREs — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) November 11, 2017

The fact that the Celtics were able to win Friday without Irving, Al Horford (concussion) and, of course, Gordon Hayward (leg/ankle), is quite impressive.

While Irving is expected to miss Boston’s next game, it appears the club will receive a lift in the form of Horford.

#NEBHInjuryReport Al Horford is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 11, 2017

Horford’s return certainly is great news for the Celtics, but if they have any hopes of continuing their winning ways, they can ill-afford to have Irving sidelined for an extended period of time.

