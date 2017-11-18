Kyrie Irving’s Breakup With His Mask Apparently Won’t Last For Long

The mask is back, Green Teamers.

The Boston Celtics point guard shed his protective face guard during his team’s triumphant 92-88 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Clearly annoyed with the mask’s negative impact on his ability to perform, Irving appeared to be done with it for good.

But that’s not the case, as the Celtics revealed that Irving plans to wear the mask for Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Kyrie Irving says he will return to wearing his mask, which he took off during the second half Thursday night, when he takes the court tonight against Atlanta. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 18, 2017

Irving obviously hates wearing the mask, but it’s probably safe to continue wearing it while his facial fracture heals.

Still, Celtics fans likely won’t complain, as Uncle Drew has proven he’s perfectly capable of putting up huge numbers while wearing a face protector.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images