Lamborghini, MIT To Unveil Futuristic Supercar Concept At EmTech 2017

Supercar fans around the world soon will turn their attention toward Boston.

Lamborghini and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are set to unveil a concept car Monday at MIT’s EmTech conference, the Italian automaker announced Friday. The concept, which Lamborghini teased in a Facebook post, will showcase the manufacturer’s “vision for the super sportscar of the future.”

The unveiling will take place just over a year after MIT and Lamborghini embarked on a technical partnership that focuses “primarily on new materials in the automotive field,” according to a press release.

Although we won’t know any more about the concept until it’s shown to the world Monday, it’s safe to assume it will feature some sort of hybrid, or all-electric, powertrain. In February, MIT published findings from its research on lithium sulfides that it claims “show promise” as the building blocks for solid-state batteries — which are more energy-dense than the lithium-ion batteries currently used in electric vehicles.