Lance McCullers Started Warming Up For Game 7 As Soon As Game 6 Ended

Hopefully, Lance McCullers took a break, maybe got a little bit of sleep and isn’t still throwing.

The Houston Astros pitcher is going to start the biggest game of his life Wednesday night when he takes the ball in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

McCullers was on standby in the bullpen for Game 6 but never really came close to entering the game, leaving him in a weird spot. The Astros lost Game 6, forcing the winner-take-all showdown, and McCullers now had to transition back to the role of “guy who’s starting the next day” — he had to get into his routine and get his work in.

So McCullers got some extra throwing in after Game 6 on the field at Dodger Stadium as the FOX Sports postgame show was going on.

Lance McCullers is starting Game 7. He's getting ready. Now. #WorldSeries https://t.co/m3On1hL6a8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2017

If nothing else, McCullers should be ready to go Wednesday night … assuming he isn’t still throwing.