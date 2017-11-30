Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee’s Coach Chaos With Hilarious Kim Jong Un Meme

Lane Kiffin has been on fire when it comes to social media, so of course the well-known college football coach wasn’t going to pass on an opportunity to rib one of his former programs.
Kiffin, now the head coach at Florida Atlantic University, spent one season at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving to become the head coach at USC following Pete Carroll’s departure. The Vols went 7-6 that season, losing to Virginia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Bowl, but some folks are calling for a reunion now that Tennessee can’t seem to find a viable head coach on the heels of pulling the plug on hiring Greg Schiano.
It doesn’t sound like Kiffin, who’s in his first season at FAU following a pit stop in Tuscaloosa as offensive coordinator at Alabama, is all that interested, though. Otherwise, he probably wouldn’t be posting memes mocking Tennessee’s ongoing coaching debacle.
Kiffin’s whole Twitter timeline is worth a look. He’s trolling, fishing, yucking it up with Paul Finebaum. But poking fun at the Volunteers by referencing Kim Jong Un? That’s funny stuff.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
