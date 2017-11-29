Late F1 Driver Jules Bianchi’s Family Launches Charity In His Memory

Many Formula One fans awoke to a surprise Wednesday in the form of two posts from Jules Bianchi’s twitter account.
The late F1 pilot’s family broke radio silence by sending out two tweets, announcing that they are starting a charity in Bianchi’s name as a way to keep the Frenchman’s memory alive. Prior to Wednesday, Bianchi’s account hadn’t posted anything since Feb. 6.
Bianchi died July 17, 2015 at 25 years old due to head injuries he sustained when he collided with a recovery vehicle in the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.
Following his death, Bianchi, most remembered for scoring Marussia’s only championship point at Monaco in 2014, became the first F1 driver to have their number retired.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP