Late F1 Driver Jules Bianchi’s Family Launches Charity In His Memory

Many Formula One fans awoke to a surprise Wednesday in the form of two posts from Jules Bianchi’s twitter account.

The late F1 pilot’s family broke radio silence by sending out two tweets, announcing that they are starting a charity in Bianchi’s name as a way to keep the Frenchman’s memory alive. Prior to Wednesday, Bianchi’s account hadn’t posted anything since Feb. 6.

Dear Jules’ fans, because we want to keep Jules’ memory alive you know we have created an association to his name. Jules received so much support and love in his life that we felt it was important to give back and help those in the need. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6B00c8Op3y — Jules_Bianchi (@Jules_Bianchi) November 29, 2017

We think that this space was silent for too long and from now on, we will keep you posted on the Association actions as well as sharing memories of Jules.

We are looking forward to your support. Stay tuned. #JB17 #AssoJB17 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/exCPXZjpsB — Jules_Bianchi (@Jules_Bianchi) November 29, 2017

Bianchi died July 17, 2015 at 25 years old due to head injuries he sustained when he collided with a recovery vehicle in the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.

Following his death, Bianchi, most remembered for scoring Marussia’s only championship point at Monaco in 2014, became the first F1 driver to have their number retired.