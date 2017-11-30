LaVar Ball Still Doesn’t Think Stephen Curry Is Better Than Son Lonzo

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Don’t come at LaVar Ball with your facts or stats. He’s got a hot take, and he’s sticking to it.

The Los Angeles Lakers squared off against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on Wednesday night, which meant Lonzo Ball would go head-to-head with Stephen Curry. LaVar, if you’ll recall, once claimed his son Lonzo is better than the two-time NBA MVP and — surprise! — he still feels the same way. Michaela Vernava has all the details on what you missed while you were sleeping in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

“I trained my son,” LaVar told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke before Wednesday’s game. “I know what he’s about. You guys know what Steph is about from what you’ve seen. I don’t know what Steph is about. He’s a good player.”

Burke then reminded LaVar that Curry has two MVP awards, to which the “Big Baller” responded, “He can be a 10-time MVP. I still don’t think he’s better than my son.”

To be fair, LaVar isn’t the first sports dad to have irrational confidence in his son. But Curry got the last laugh Wednesday: After a brutal first three quarters, the Warriors’ sharpshooter caught fire down the stretch, dropping 13 of his 28 points in overtime to help Golden State outlast the pesky Lakers 127-123.

Ball had a decent game himself, finishing with 15 points and 10 assists in the loss. And while it’s pretty evident that Curry is way ahead of Lonzo at this point in their careers, Steph doesn’t have any beef with the eldest Ball son, saying Tuesday he thinks the Lakers rookie will have a “great career.”

Just maybe not as good as Curry’s.