LaVar Ball Wants To Send Donald Trump Big Baller Brand ‘ZO2’ Shoes

The next chapter in the LaVar Ball. vs. Donald Trump feud has been written.

The two have been going back and forth since the president got the middle Ball child, LiAngelo, back from China along with two UCLA teammates following their shoplifting arrests.

TMZ tracked down the elder Ball, along with his kids and a few others, heading to dinner Friday. He managed to get a few responses out of Ball regarding the feud, and per usual, he did not hold back, even promoting the first shoe for Big Baller Brand, the ZO2.

“What game we playing? We ain’t playing no game (with Trump),” Ball said. “Check this out man, I’m going to send Trump some ZO2’s, we just got them out man. We putting them on flight today, today is the 24th, and I said we shipping out ZO2’s.

“You know what? I’ve got to ship some to Trump so he can calm down a little bit. Get him some ZO2’s so he can play on the court, not in the court, but on the court.”

Here’s the whole video.

Well, in the spirit of the season, it seems as though Trump will have a little Cyber Monday gift of sorts from Big Baller Brand to look forward to.

Thumbnail Photo Via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images.