LeBron James Claims He’s Not Paying Attention To Celtics’ Winning Steak

LeBron James’ Arthur meme might have been directed at former teammate Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics, but James claims the Eastern Conference rivals aren’t on his mind.

The Celtics are in the midst of a 14-game winning streak after dispatching of the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, had to survive in overtime against the struggling Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, but King James isn’t looking at Irving and the C’s success.

“Huh? You want me to comment on that? Nah. I’ve got too much to worry about around here right now trying to get our ship going in the right direction,” James said Friday night, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“I’m not going to (focus on that) … I don’t pay attention to too much of what’s going on besides their record and things they’ve been doing. But they’re playing some good ball right now.”

James can say that he’s not paying attention, but we know better.

The 32-year-old star always has found ways to motivate himself and his team, and we expect Irving and the C’s success definitely is getting to the King.

Cleveland and Boston will meet again Jan. 3.

