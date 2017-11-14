LeBron James Crowns Self ‘King Of New York’ After Cavs’ Win Over Knicks

LeBron James should bring his crown when the Cleveland Cavaliers return to New York City.

The Cavs superstar anointed himself the “King of New York” on Tuesday in the aftermath of his team’s comeback win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Having scored 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made 12 assists, James made the proclamation in a photo he shared on Instagram.

You're welcome.. 👑of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:26am PST

Many believe James’ photo is a dig at Knicks center Enes Kanter, with whom he feuded during the game and afterward in the media.

Enes Kanter, who scuffled with James: "I don't care who you are. What do you call yourself? King, Queen, Princess. Whatever you are. We're going to fight. Nobody out there is going to punk us." Wow — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) November 14, 2017

LeBron James’ response to Enes Kanter’s postgame barb: “I’m the king, my wife is the queen and my daughter is the princess so we got all three covered.” (Also: Notice the hat) pic.twitter.com/AAkzDLL7kt — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 14, 2017

Others interpret James’ post as a hint he’s considering joining the Knicks next summer as a free agent, and the inclusion of “#myfavoriteplayground” in his Instagram post will fuel such speculation.

The Cavs won’t play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden again until April 9.

Observers probably still will be trying to decipher James’ words, hashtags and intentions at that time.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images