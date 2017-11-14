LeBron James Crowns Self ‘King Of New York’ After Cavs’ Win Over Knicks

LeBron James should bring his crown when the Cleveland Cavaliers return to New York City.
The Cavs superstar anointed himself the “King of New York” on Tuesday in the aftermath of his team’s comeback win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Having scored 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made 12 assists, James made the proclamation in a photo he shared on Instagram.
Many believe James’ photo is a dig at Knicks center Enes Kanter, with whom he feuded during the game and afterward in the media.
Others interpret James’ post as a hint he’s considering joining the Knicks next summer as a free agent, and the inclusion of “#myfavoriteplayground” in his Instagram post will fuel such speculation.
The Cavs won’t play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden again until April 9.
Observers probably still will be trying to decipher James’ words, hashtags and intentions at that time.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
