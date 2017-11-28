LeBron James Defends Joel Embiid’s On-Court Trolling With Strong Take

Joel Embiid is going to have fun on the basketball court, whether you like it or not.

The Philadelphia 76ers center has been stellar thus far in the 2017-18 campaign, and his remarkable stats have been matched by his on-court hijinx. Embiid unapologetically has trolled his opponents and adversaries since arriving to the NBA, which has vaulted him into becoming one of the league’s most entertaining players.

Embiid has been criticized for his antics, but arguably the league’s best player has his back. Speaking with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Monday, LeBron James suggested that Embiid’s haters should lighten up.

LeBron James on Joel Embiid's trash talk and on-court antics rubbing some people the wrong way: "Who cares? Who cares? What are you going to do about it? You’re going to fight him? Who cares? People are so sensitive." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 27, 2017

While having a James endorsement doesn’t hurt, there’s no doubt that Embiid can fight his own battles. The Process has warned his opponents about confronting him, explaining that he’s not afraid of fisticuffs due to the fact that he’s a “big dude.”

It’s important to remember that sports are a form of entertainment, and at present, Embiid is one of the most exciting professional athletes in the world.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images