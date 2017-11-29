LeBron James Gives Real-Time Reaction To First Career Ejection On Instagram

Welcome to the 21st century, where we can find out what athletes are thinking before anyone puts a mic in front of them.

LeBron James became the sports story of Tuesday night when he got ejected for the first time in his NBA career during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ clash with the Miami Heat. So, James did the only logical thing after being forced to exit a game: He went to the locker room, took out his phone and started scrolling through Instagram.

Sure enough, at 9:04 p.m. ET — just 11 minutes after referee Kane Fitzgerald tossed him — LeBron “liked” New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s Instagram post, which featured a picture of James and the caption “Dreams unfolding.”

Bron wasted no time after his ejection 😂 pic.twitter.com/Se4YzNghAc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2017

That obviously doesn’t tell us much about what James thought of his ejection, but don’t worry: He dedicated a full Instagram post to the matter after the Cavs’ 108-97 win, their ninth in a row.

James seemed to take the high road there, but he was a bit more passive-aggressive in the locker room when asked about getting the hook.

“I said what I had to say and then I moved on, but (Fitzgerald) decided I should get (ejected),” James said, via ESPN.com. “It is what it is. We got the win, and that’s what’s most important.”

James also had some larger criticisms about the foul calls (or lack thereof) he’s gotten this season.

“I think I’m one of the league leaders in points in the paint. I drive just as much as anybody,” he added. At this point, it’s almost like they’re trying to turn me into a jump shooter. I can’t be a jump shooter. I’m not a jump shooter.”

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images