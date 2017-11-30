LeBron James Hilariously Eats Humble Pie After First Career Ejection

As the Cleveland Cavaliers finished off their ninth straight victory Tuesday, LeBron James was spectating from the locker room.

James experienced a first in the Cavs’ game against the Miami Heat, as a frustrated confrontation with a referee late in the third quarter led to the star forward’s first career ejection.

Cleveland was leading by 23 when James got tossed, but the three-time NBA champion understands that had he remained in the contest and played through the fourth, his team likely would have lost.

Well, not really. But King James had no problem poking fun at himself after the ejection.

“I think the reason that we won last night is because I’ve been a huge distraction to the team,” James said in a video for Uninterrupted. “And that’s why me getting ejected was best for the team. I got ejected and we were still able to win a game.”

While James obviously is trolling, Enes Kanter probably agrees with his foe’s facetious comment.

