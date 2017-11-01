LeBron James Raps On ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With Ice Cube, James Corden

LeBron James doesn’t forget a good day.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar participated in some “Carpool Karaoke” on Tuesday during his appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” After initially discussing his friendship with Jay-Z, James united in song with Corden.

Once the unmistakable beat to “Today Was a Good Day” dropped, Ice Cube appeared in the back seat to join James and Corden in rapping every word of the the 1992 hit.

Having lost four of their last five games, the Cavs haven’t enjoyed many good days lately.

Credit to James for remembering the better times amid his team’s poor start to the NBA season.