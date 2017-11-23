LeBron James Soars For Huge Windmill Dunk, Fails In Spectacular Fashion

Even LeBron James makes plays worthy of SportsCenter’s “Not Top 10.”

During the first quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, James stole an errant pass and was all alone for a seemingly easy highlight-reel slam. But while the beginning of the windmill dunk looked great, the ending was anything but.

Check this out:

Lebron James with the breakaway…😬 pic.twitter.com/j98ql9x3Vl — Lifestyle Sports 101 (@LSports101) November 23, 2017

Well, that was embarrassing.

It’s even better when you watch it on the Cavs broadcast.

That must be an extremely satisfying lowlight for anyone that’s not a Cavs fan.

Perhaps this is why James has avoided the NBA Dunk Contest for his entire career?

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images