LeBron James To Voice Purple Yeti In ‘Smallfoot’ Animated Movie

LeBron James is returning to the big screen in a way you’ve never before seen him.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar announced Tuesday on Twitter he’ll appear in an upcoming animated movie titled “Smallfoot.” James will play the role of Gwangi, who apparently is a key figure in the film.

“Smallfoot” centers around “A yeti (that is) convinced that the elusive creatures known as ‘humans’ really do exist,” IMDB says, per Sports Illustrated.

Warner Bros. will produce “Smallfoot,” and Karey Kirkpatrick will direct it. Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common and Danny DeVito also will voice roles in the movie, which is scheduled to be released in September 2018.

James has previously appeared on episodes of “Entourage” and “SpongeBob SquarePants,” as well as the 2013 movie “Trainwreck.” He currently is the executive producer of the upcoming film “Space Jame 2” in which he also stars.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images