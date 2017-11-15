Legal Marijuana In NBA? Karl-Anthony Towns, David Stern Like Idea

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns and former NBA commissioner David Stern are both on the same page when it comes to marijuana in the NBA.

In October, the ex-commissioner went on NBA player-tuned-medical-marijuana-advocate Al Harrington’s documentary for Uninterrupted, titled “The Concept of Cannabis.” Though he has no control over the league now, Stern expressed openness to the idea.

“I’m now at the point where, personally, I think it probably should be removed from the banned list,” Stern told Harrington.

In a follow-up, ESPN’s Nick Friedell got Towns’ stance on the matter.

“I agree with David Stern with marijuana,” Towns told Friedell. “You don’t have to actually make it ‘Mary J’ (or) ‘Half Baked.’ You don’t have to do it like that, but you could use the (chemical) properties in it to make a lot of people better. That’s something that (current commissioner) Adam Silver has to do.

“That’s out of my control, but maybe legalizing marijuana, not fully legal where people are chimneys but using (marijuana) as a beneficial factor as an athlete, as a person living daily.

The issue does appear to be on the radar for the league. Silver has proven to be a largely open-minded commissioner in his tenure, so it’s not too far off to believe he may be willing to move forward with the idea.

