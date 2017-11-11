Le’Veon Bemoans Steelers Practice, Says ‘Lol I’m Retiring’ In Snap Story

Could Le’Veon Bell be the next NFL player to shock fans and retire during his prime?

Well, probably not, but the Pittsburgh Steelers running back might’ve given fans a scare Thursday.

Following Steelers practice, Bell posted a lengthy video on Snapchat, bemoaning his current workload and how tiring practices are. But it’s the caption on the video that’s getting all the attention. Check this out:

Say it ain’t so, Le’Veon.

Personally, we’d love to see the star back actually pick up lacrosse or tennis — but especially lacrosse. Given his speed and elusiveness, Ball probably would be one of the best players in Major League Lacrosse history.

(Sorry, Paul Rabil).

Despite his exhaustion, Bell likely isn’t going anywhere, as he’s currently the highest paid back in the NFL. Still just 25-years-old, bell already has 760 rushing yards and 219 receiving yards this season.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images