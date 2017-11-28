Lewis Hamilton Says Old F1 Logo ‘Iconic,’ Didn’t Need To Be Changed

Formula One’s new logo has been met with skepticism from many people within the paddock, and that includes drivers.

Lewis Hamilton told reporters Sunday that he thought F1 already had an “iconic” logo, suggesting that it didn’t need to be altered, according to NBC Sports. The four-time world champion likened the change to Mercedes-Benz scrapping its three-pointed star, or Ferrari relegating its prancing horse to the history books.

Liberty Media unveiled the series’ new branding at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, roughly a week after it was found to have submitted trademark applications for three potential symbols.

“The problem is logos… I think the one that we already had was an iconic logo I think,” Hamilton said. “Just imagine Ferrari changing their logo, or Mercedes changed their logo. I don’t think the new one is as iconic but maybe it will grow on us.”

After an amazing season – a new #F1 era awaits Our greatest races are ahead of us

#Unleash2018 pic.twitter.com/1g0KSjeVhj — Formula 1 (@F1) November 26, 2017

The two drivers who finished directly behind Hamilton in the 2017 championship, Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel, apparently share his opinion.

Bottas similarly told reporters during the post-race press conference that he thought the old logo looked “quite cool,” though he admitted he only saw the new one quickly. Vettel, however, was much more direct, simply stating that he “liked the old one better.”

