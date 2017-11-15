LiAngelo Ball, UCLA Teammates Belittled Upon Arriving In Los Angeles

Maybe that luxury hotel in China wasn’t so bad after all.

UCLA players LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday, a week after they were arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store while the Bruins were in China for their season-opener. The players spent the past week in a hotel in Hangzhou, China while rumors of a three-to-10-year prison sentence swirled.

Once Ball and Co. stepped foot in Los Angeles International Airport, a swarm of reporters and/or hecklers pounced. Check out the crazy scene in the video below:

Well, that didn’t look like much fun.

Honestly, though, someone should tell Hill that situational awareness isn’t a phrase that only applies in sports, as showing up carrying a shopping bag amid shoplifting allegations isn’t exactly a great idea.

Hopefully these players can learn and move on from this embarrassing situation, and begin crafting their apology for President Donald Trump.