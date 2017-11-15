LiAngelo Ball, UCLA Teammates Belittled Upon Arriving In Los Angeles

Maybe that luxury hotel in China wasn’t so bad after all.
UCLA players LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday, a week after they were arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store while the Bruins were in China for their season-opener. The players spent the past week in a hotel in Hangzhou, China while rumors of a three-to-10-year prison sentence swirled.
Once Ball and Co. stepped foot in Los Angeles International Airport, a swarm of reporters and/or hecklers pounced. Check out the crazy scene in the video below:
UCLA basketball players swarmed by reporters as they return to Los Angeles after spending a week under house arrest in China amid shoplifting allegations. The three players – LiAngelo Ball, younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill – were allowed to return home as the situation has been "resolved to the satisfaction of the Chinese authorities," according to Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. #ucla #lax #losangeles
Well, that didn’t look like much fun.
Honestly, though, someone should tell Hill that situational awareness isn’t a phrase that only applies in sports, as showing up carrying a shopping bag amid shoplifting allegations isn’t exactly a great idea.
Hopefully these players can learn and move on from this embarrassing situation, and begin crafting their apology for President Donald Trump.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP