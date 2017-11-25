Liverpool, Chelsea Draw In Premier League On Mohammed Salah, Willian Goals

Chelsea held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea in the Premier League encounter on Saturday at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock midway through the second half when he converted from close range after the ball ran for him inside the box.

However, Willian tied the score for Chelsea in the 85th minute when his attempted cross toward the back post drifted goalward and over the head of Simon Mignolet.

Thibaut Courtois then denied Salah with a save in added time as the spoils were shared on Merseyside.

The key points:

– Salah’s 15th goal of the season opens the scoring on 65 minutes

– Willian equalises as attempted cross finds top corner

– Adam Lallana makes first appearance of 2017-18 as second-half substitute