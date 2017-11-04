Liverpool Cruise To 4-1 Victory Over West Ham For Third Consecutive Win

Mohamed Salah put the Reds in front when he finished a devastating counter-attack by slotting home the returning Sadio Mane’s pass.

Joel Matip grabbed a second moments after, reacting quickly to steer in Joe Hart’s save from Mark Noble’s miscue toward his own goal.

Manuel Lanzini pulled one back for the Hammers early in the second half, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted a third for Liverpool 55 seconds later.

Salah wrapped up a fine night’s work for Jürgen Klopp’s team when he cracked a half-volley into the net from Mane’s pass, taking his tally to 12 for the season so far and sealing the three points in London.

