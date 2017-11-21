Liverpool, Sevilla Draw In Champions League On Stunning Comeback

Liverpool must wait until gameday six to seal its place in the Champions League knockout stages after an injury-time equalizer denied the Reds a win over Sevilla on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked set to cruise to a victory that would have confirmed it as Group E winner after a first-half double from Roberto Firmino and a further strike from Sadio Mane gave the Reds a three-goal lead at halftime.

However, Wissam Ben Yedder’s quickfire double after the restart made for a nervous final 30 minutes at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. And the hosts leveled things up in the 92nd minute, as Guido Pizarro pounced to smash the ball home after the Reds had failed to clear a corner.

Liverpool now goes into next month’s Anfield meeting with Spartak Moscow knowing a win would take it into the round of 16, courtesy of a first-placed finish.

The key points:

Firmino scores either side of Mane goal in first half

Ben Yedder brace in second half gives Sevilla hope

Pizarro hits last-minute equaliser

Reds will win group with Spartak Moscow victory

Thumbnail photo LiverpoolFC.com