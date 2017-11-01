Liverpool Vs. Maribor: NESN To Air, Live Stream Champions League Game

Soccer fans in New England will be in for a treat if Liverpool repeats old tricks against Maribor.

The Reds will host Maribor on Wednesday afternoon at Anfield in their UEFA Champions League Group E game. Liverpool crushed Maribor 7-0 on Oct. 17, setting a club record for largest road win in the European Cup or UEFA Champions League. Another victory over the Slovenian side will keep Liverpool atop Group E heading into the last two games.

NESN will broadcast Liverpool Vs. Maribor to NESN subscribers in New England, starting with the pregame show at 3 p.m. ET. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

NESNgo will live stream Liverpool Vs. Maribor to NESN subscribers in New England from 3 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com