Louisville’s Lamar Jackson Brawls With Kentucky Players In Heated Scrap

College football fans quickly were reminded Saturday afternoon just how bitter the Louisville-Kentucky rivalry is.
In the first quarter of the matchup at Kroger Field, Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson was tackled out of bounds near the goal line and promptly got into a shoving match with Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones. From there, it wasn’t long before the reigning Heisman Trophy winner was brawling with a slew of Kentucky defenders.
No players involved in the scuffle were ejected, but officials tabbed both teams with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
The rest of the game belonged to Jackson and the Cardinals, as the versatile signal-caller completed 15 of 21 pass attempts for 216 yards with two touchdowns in Louisville’s 44-17 rout of its in-state rival.
Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP