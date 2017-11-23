Manny Pacquiao Hints At ‘Real Boxing Match’ With Conor McGregor In 2018

Last time we saw Conor McGregor in action he was TKO’d by Floyd Mayweather Jr. while raking in a giant paycheck.

Many have wondered whether “The Notorious” would decide to go back to the octagon after his brief foray into boxing, or if he would try to secure another large check against another boxing great.

We may have received our answer Thursday.

Manny Pacquiao posted a photo of McGregor to Twitter on Thursday in which he wished the UFC star a “Happy Thanksgiving” and teased a potential bout with a “real boxing match” hashtag.

Wouldn’t that be something?

Pacquiao lost to Mayweather by decision during their much-anticipated fight in 2015, and he lost a controversial decision to Australian Jeff Horn in July.

Whether this is Pacquiao’s attempt to troll Mayweather or an actual tease, we aren’t sure, but McGregor versus Pacquiao undoubtedly would be quite the draw.

