Maple Leafs’ Curtis McElhinney Denies Brad Marchand With Sprawling Save

Curtis McElhinney might as well have been a brick wall Saturday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender left the Boston Bruins frustrated throughout the game at TD Garden, turning away 32 of 33 shots in a 4-1 Toronto win.

McElhinney had a number of impressive stops, but his best save of the night came on a Brad Marchand one-timer that prevented the B’s from mounting a comeback.

To see the DCU Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images