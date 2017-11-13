Mario Andretti Wishes He Owned NASCAR Team So He Could Hire Matt Kenseth

Unfortunately for Matt Kenseth, Mario Andretti, unlike his son Michael, never made the transition from driver to owner.

The former Indianapolis 500 and Formula One champion, following Kenseth’s emotional win at Phoenix Raceway, tweeted that he would hire the 45-year-old driver for 2018 if he had a NASCAR team.

Kenseth has stated that he wants to continue racing, though the combination of NASCAR’s rapidly changing sponsorship landscape and youth movement has left him without a ride.

Hey @mattkenseth If I had a team in #Nascar, you’d be my driver! Great job @PhoenixRaceway. No doubt you still have it !! — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) November 12, 2017

Andretti interestingly isn’t the only Daytona 500 winner who has said they wish to see Kenseth back in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next year. Dale Earnhardt Jr. similarly noted that it’s a shame Kenseth won’t be able to end his career on his own terms.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images