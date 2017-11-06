Markelle Fultz Is Rehabbing By Trying To Shoot Jumpers With His Left Hand

It’s becoming increasingly harder to Trust the Process — especially as it relates to Markelle Fultz.

Fultz’s career with the Philadelphia 76ers hasn’t gotten off to a great start, as he recently was shut down indefinitely after the team realized he probably shouldn’t be playing if he can’t lift his right arm over his head. But the No. 1 overall pick was spotted rehabbing at the Sixers’ practice facility Monday — good news, right?

Well…

Markelle Fultz is going through some light drills on the other court right now… and he’s shooting left handed. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

Fultz actually was practicing shooting with his opposite hand, and according to The Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck, it wasn’t pretty.

This is from legit three-point range with Fultz’s left hand pic.twitter.com/lhCXTKqd7I — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

We know what you’re thinking: Maybe he was just joking around? Uh, nope.

To be clear: if he had done this once, i wouldn’t have bothered sharing. Every shot outside the paint he has put up has been left handed. https://t.co/LkO2KOBGjr — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

Markelle Fultz is running 4-on-0 drills with coaches on the far court. Have seen him take about 5 jumpers so far…all left handed. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) November 6, 2017

We understand two of Philly’s last three first-round picks before Fultz — Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid — both missed their entire rookie seasons due to injury. But having Fultz practice actual jump shots with his off-hand instead of, you know, just waiting until his right shoulder is healed seems like a pretty dumb idea.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown told reporters after Fultz’s workout not to read into the 19-year-old shooting jumpers left-handed. This report from Neubeck is slightly troubling, however.

Some clarity on today: at this stage of his PT program, Fultz is not yet shooting right handed jumpers, per team source. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

Fultz is cleared for other work (which we saw) like layups with his dominant hand, but there are no plans to switch his shooting hand — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

In short: This seems like a nice mess.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images