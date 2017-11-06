Markelle Fultz Is Rehabbing By Trying To Shoot Jumpers With His Left Hand

It’s becoming increasingly harder to Trust the Process — especially as it relates to Markelle Fultz.
Fultz’s career with the Philadelphia 76ers hasn’t gotten off to a great start, as he recently was shut down indefinitely after the team realized he probably shouldn’t be playing if he can’t lift his right arm over his head. But the No. 1 overall pick was spotted rehabbing at the Sixers’ practice facility Monday — good news, right?
Well…
Fultz actually was practicing shooting with his opposite hand, and according to The Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck, it wasn’t pretty.
We know what you’re thinking: Maybe he was just joking around? Uh, nope.
We understand two of Philly’s last three first-round picks before Fultz — Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid — both missed their entire rookie seasons due to injury. But having Fultz practice actual jump shots with his off-hand instead of, you know, just waiting until his right shoulder is healed seems like a pretty dumb idea.
Sixers head coach Brett Brown told reporters after Fultz’s workout not to read into the 19-year-old shooting jumpers left-handed. This report from Neubeck is slightly troubling, however.
In short: This seems like a nice mess.
