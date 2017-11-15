Marlins CEO Derek Jeter Sees ‘No Reason To Call’ Giancarlo Stanton

While rumors swirl about as to where Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton will end up, it doesn’t appear new CEO Derek Jeter is obsessing over it much.

In fact, he hasn’t even called Stanton since taking over the team.

When asked by the Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Tim Healey about his correspondence with Stanton, Jeter indicated there had been none.

“If there’s a reason to call, I’ll call him,” Jeter told Healey at the owners’ meetings in Florida. “At this point, there’s no reason to call him.”

While that is far from an indication that anything of note is (or isn’t) on the horizon as to the outfielder’s future in Miami, what’s almost equally as compelling is when Jeter expounded on where the team stands with Stanton.

“It’s not like we sat down and said we have to trade him,” Jeter said. “We’re exploring options, what opportunities are there. We’re listening. Teams haven’t only reached out about Stanton. They’ve reached out about a lot of our players, which says a lot about the players in our organization. We’ll see.

This is especially noteworthy given most of the many rumors circulating around Stanton involve him being moved in lieu of staying in Miami. It looks as though Jeter and the Marlins brass are attempting to enter the offseason with open minds.

Thumbnail Photo Via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports