Marquise Goodwin Heartbreakingly Reveals He Played Hours After Infant Son’s Death

Marquise Goodwin showed tremendous strength Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers faced the New York Giants.
And it has nothing to do with the game of football.
The 49ers’ speedy receiver caught an 83-yard touchdown pass during San Francisco’s 31-21 win. When he reached the end zone, he was overcome with emotion and at the time no one knew why.
After the game, Goodwin revealed on Instagram that he and his wife, Morgan, had lost their infant son to complications from premature birth early Sunday morning.
I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family. 💙👣
Goodwin left Levi’s Stadium immediately after the game, according to NBC Sports.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
