Marquise Goodwin Heartbreakingly Reveals He Played Hours After Infant Son’s Death

Marquise Goodwin showed tremendous strength Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers faced the New York Giants.

And it has nothing to do with the game of football.

The 49ers’ speedy receiver caught an 83-yard touchdown pass during San Francisco’s 31-21 win. When he reached the end zone, he was overcome with emotion and at the time no one knew why.

After the game, Goodwin revealed on Instagram that he and his wife, Morgan, had lost their infant son to complications from premature birth early Sunday morning.

🙏🏾👼🏾 A post shared by Marquise Goodwin (@marquisegoodwin) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Goodwin left Levi’s Stadium immediately after the game, according to NBC Sports.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images