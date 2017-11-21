Marshawn Lynch Gave Ridiculous, Borderline Racist Interview In Mexico

Marshawn Lynch had quite the afternoon in Mexico City.

The Oakland Raiders running drew the ire of President Donald Trump after he sat for the United States national anthem but stood for the Mexican anthem before his team’s 33-8 loss to the New England Patriots. But the real highlight came after the game, when Best Mode gave a truly baffling postgame interview.

(Warning: The following video contains some offensive and NSFW language.)

Marshawn Lynch: cuando te sobra barrio pic.twitter.com/mRwCM0W3Ev — Sopitas (@sopitas) November 21, 2017

OK, there’s a lot of meat on this bone. But SB Nation’s transcription of the interview should make this thing easier to process:

“What’s up with my amigos? What’s up with my Mex, man? You know what I’m talking about? Hey, we got hella Mex out in the town, bro. They be slidin’ and hella s–t. There’s a lot of them in the dubs. They all through the east though. You feel me? I be goin’ go f–k with them and hella s–t. They be kicking it with me though! You know what I’m talking about? We hella tacos, we hella enchiladas, we hella quesadillas.”

Words of wisdom, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images