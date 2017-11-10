Martellus Bennett Goes Off On Packers, Clarifies Shoulder Injury Situation

The Green Bay Packers waived tight end Martellus Bennett on Wednesday with a “failure to disclose physical condition” designation. The team has given no further clarification on why they elected to part ways with Bennett for that reason since the transaction.

Bennett, however, did provide his own insight Friday afternoon on his Instagram account. You must have the app on your phone to view his explanation through his stories.

Bennett was claimed by the New England Patriots on Thursday and practiced with the team Friday.

Here’s the full transcript of Bennett’s Instagram story text, via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Here is the complete (and edited) transcript of what #Patriots TE Martellus Bennett posted on Instagram about his shoulder and the #Packers, who declined comment pic.twitter.com/WgnwQqcJkG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2017

Bennett didn’t clarify why he was able to practice with the Patriots if last week he wanted to undergo surgery on his torn rotator cuff injury, other than to say, “Now I’m like (expletive) it.”

Bennett is listed as questionable to play in the Patriots’ Week 10 Sunday night matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy did speak about Bennett’s injury briefly Friday but didn’t explain why he was released with the “failure to disclose physical condition” designation.

“I’m not going to get into the Patriots claiming Marty, I’ll just reiterate what I said yesterday: I just know what the facts are and how the timeline came about,” McCarthy told the media. “I talked to him Tuesday (following the bye week) after practice and he (had) a shoulder concern injury. I advised him to get the second opinions. He did that and he went to a number of them. The last medical conversation I was involved with in regards to Marty, they were talking about scheduling surgery. After that, then you have the termination and then the claim. I really don’t have any comments on that. I’ve answered the question for the last time, respectfully.”

